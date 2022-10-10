Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 5,000 PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZCGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 16,249 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 150,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,166 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.33. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $11.43.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

