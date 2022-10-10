Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Sells 18,607 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 83,285 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 18,607 shares during the period. Aptiv accounts for about 2.0% of Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth about $545,022,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $161,971,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the first quarter worth about $91,495,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,775,621 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $332,270,000 after acquiring an additional 663,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 104.0% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after acquiring an additional 560,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total transaction of $644,905.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,560,826.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 19,995 shares of company stock worth $1,887,195 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $84.81 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $180.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 202.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 1.10%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on APTV shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $172.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Aptiv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $149.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.32.

Aptiv Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.