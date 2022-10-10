Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Shares Bought by LVZ Inc.

LVZ Inc. raised its stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 616 shares during the quarter. LVZ Inc.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 50.0% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYD. JMP Securities began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

Shares of NYSE BYD traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.47. 9,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,114. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $72.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.03.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.10. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $894.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.12%.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

