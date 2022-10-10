Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Buys 10,316 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 233,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,316 shares during the period. Sysco makes up about 1.1% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $19,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 4,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.27. 68,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,408,827. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.28. The company has a market cap of $36.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.04.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 119.55% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYY. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco to $100.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.67.

Sysco Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.