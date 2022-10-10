Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,393 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 5,106 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $17,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,679,316 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,920,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,102 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,639,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,910,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,853 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,290,431 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,322,766,000 after purchasing an additional 903,653 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,200,646 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,300,318,000 after purchasing an additional 408,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock traded down $6.76 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.12. The company had a trading volume of 45,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,600,333. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $166.97 and a 52 week high of $288.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $235.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $0.55. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a $8.57 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. This represents a $34.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PXD shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $264.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $274.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

