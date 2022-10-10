Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $12.18 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $3.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,243,910. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $328.12 and a one year high of $441.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $365.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.71.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

