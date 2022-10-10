Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $13.16 Million Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 149,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,030 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $13,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,086,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,520,365,000 after acquiring an additional 43,704 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,326,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,458,000 after buying an additional 116,808 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 19.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,064,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,953,000 after purchasing an additional 502,135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,368,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,189,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,705,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,027,000 after acquiring an additional 343,708 shares in the last quarter. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lamar Advertising from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $112.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total value of $425,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,765,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 14.99% of the company’s stock.

LAMR stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.19. 5,788 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,983. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 1.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $81.59 and a 1 year high of $124.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 37.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.70%. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is currently 106.90%.

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with over 352,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

