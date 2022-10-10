Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Has $17.94 Million Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $17,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DE. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DE. Cowen decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DE traded up $2.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $358.62. 37,087 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,244. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $446.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.72 and a 200 day moving average of $358.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $108.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 22.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deere & Company

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

