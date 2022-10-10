Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 1,736 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $21,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NextEra Energy by 295.5% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet raised NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.70.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.51. 143,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,502,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.33 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average is $80.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

