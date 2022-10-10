Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Sells 27,655 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,035 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 27,655 shares during the period. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $10,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $132.01. 128,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,283,704. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.90 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.44. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

