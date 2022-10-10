Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 159,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,110 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 1,348.8% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 15.2% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 61.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on KLIC shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

NASDAQ KLIC traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.61. 10,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 791,839. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.13. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.35 and a 12-month high of $73.45.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $372.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.00 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.08% and a net margin of 29.50%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.44%.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

