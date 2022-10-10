Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,529 shares during the quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. owned about 0.05% of Arista Networks worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Arista Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised shares of Arista Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.40.

In related news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total transaction of $20,647,742.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 165,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.51, for a total value of $20,647,742.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,311 shares in the company, valued at $785,782.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $116,141.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166 shares in the company, valued at $19,126.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 241,569 shares of company stock worth $30,127,351 over the last ninety days. 19.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ANET traded down $8.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.59. The stock had a trading volume of 54,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,565. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.74. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.66 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

