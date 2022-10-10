Brokerages Set Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Price Target at $3,266.33

Bellway p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BLWYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3,266.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on BLWYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Bellway from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 2,640 ($31.90) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Bellway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLWYF opened at $18.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.41. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.