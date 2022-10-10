Brokerages Set Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target at $53.00

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.38.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CEO Christopher Daniel Morris purchased 33,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.54 per share, for a total transaction of $1,020,036.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,206 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,211.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 14.1% during the first quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 15,615 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

PLAY opened at $31.97 on Monday. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 52 week low of $29.60 and a 52 week high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The restaurant operator reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.48). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 43.40% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $468.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

See Also

