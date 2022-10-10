Brokerages Set Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target at $21.00

Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Rajeev A. Modi bought 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $99,830.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,239.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.54 per share, with a total value of $436,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $436,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 56,700 shares of company stock worth $839,630 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 147.8% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.92. Elanco Animal Health has a 12 month low of $12.14 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.55.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

