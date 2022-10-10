Brokerages Set Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Price Target at $47.30

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.35.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELMUF. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Elisa Oyj from €54.60 ($55.71) to €50.80 ($51.84) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Elisa Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Elisa Oyj from €57.00 ($58.16) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Elisa Oyj Price Performance

ELMUF opened at $55.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.85. Elisa Oyj has a twelve month low of $55.20 and a twelve month high of $56.45.

Elisa Oyj Company Profile

Elisa Oyj provides telecommunications and digital services. It operates in two segments, Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The company offers telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscription, digital, cable-tv subscription, entertainment, and e-reading services, as well as video conferencing services.

