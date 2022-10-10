Brokerages Set Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Price Target at $17.38

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULCC. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Shares of ULCC opened at $9.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.62. Frontier Group has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $17.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.17.

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Frontier Group had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 34.00%. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Frontier Group’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Frontier Group will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Frontier Group by 225.0% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 65,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 45,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 30.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 233,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after buying an additional 53,948 shares in the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter worth about $140,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Frontier Group by 215.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,837,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,938,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the second quarter valued at about $803,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

