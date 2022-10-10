Brokerages Set Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) PT at $519.28

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $519.28.

HUM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered Humana from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Humana from $450.00 to $514.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

HUM stock opened at $503.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.73. Humana has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $514.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $489.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $465.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 25.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.86%.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total value of $621,312.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,991,645.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Humana by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Humana by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in shares of Humana by 3.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 669 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Humana by 1.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

