Brokerages Set ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Target Price at $90.20

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.20.

ITT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on ITT from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp decreased their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on ITT from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

ITT stock opened at $69.47 on Monday. ITT has a 1-year low of $63.77 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ITT will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

In related news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total value of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 53,477 shares in the company, valued at $4,382,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in ITT by 480.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 46,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 38,468 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ITT by 82.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its stake in ITT by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ITT in the second quarter valued at $203,000. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

