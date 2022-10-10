Brokerages Set The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Target Price at $410.79

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $400.47.

GS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $301.08 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.99 by $0.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $15.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 33.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 78,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $2,110,318.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 439,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,862,251.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 793,689 shares of company stock valued at $23,413,742. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.3% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 54,070 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $17,849,000 after purchasing an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.9% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.9% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.5% in the first quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 3,770 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

See Also

