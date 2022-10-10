Brokerages Set WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH) Price Target at GBX 2,074.29

Shares of WH Smith PLC (LON:SMWH – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 2,074.29 ($25.06).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SMWH shares. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,180 ($26.34) target price on shares of WH Smith in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,840 ($22.23) price target on shares of WH Smith in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Shares of LON:SMWH opened at GBX 1,196 ($14.45) on Monday. WH Smith has a 52 week low of GBX 1,159 ($14.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,730 ($20.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 423.56, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,398.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,444.01. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -44.46.

In other news, insider Annette Court acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,393 ($16.83) per share, with a total value of £41,790 ($50,495.41).

WH Smith PLC operates as a retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, Travel and High Street. The Travel segment offers news, books, and convenience for travelling customers. As of August 31, 2021, it operated 1, 166 units primarily in airports, hospitals, railway stations, motorway service areas, and workplaces.

