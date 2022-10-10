Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Shares Acquired by Emfo LLC

Emfo LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the period. Emfo LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BIP. Aurora Investment Counsel increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1.0% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 18,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.5% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 0.9% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 24,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, hitting $34.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,655. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $34.29 and a 52-week high of $46.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.61. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.53). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 2.75% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s quarterly revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 208.70%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 61,000 kilometers (km) of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines; 5,300 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 7.3 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 360,000 long-term contracted sub-metering services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Get Rating) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.