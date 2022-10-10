Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Plans $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.199 per share on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:RA opened at $17.54 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.39. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.24 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 0.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 257,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 12.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 12,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 33.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 9.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 5,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter worth $248,000.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Company Profile

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.