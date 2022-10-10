BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 157,140 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,513,041 shares.The stock last traded at $9.30 and had previously closed at $9.28.

A number of research firms recently commented on BTRS. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of BTRS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. William Blair lowered shares of BTRS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of BTRS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BTRS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 0.25.

BTRS ( NASDAQ:BTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. BTRS had a negative net margin of 40.14% and a negative return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.49 million. Analysts expect that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Steven Pinado sold 141,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total value of $1,313,652.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 508,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BTRS by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of BTRS in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections.

