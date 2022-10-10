California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 31,182 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 846,178 shares.The stock last traded at $41.73 and had previously closed at $42.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of California Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

California Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.32.

California Resources Announces Dividend

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.83). California Resources had a net margin of 39.21% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that California Resources Co. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of California Resources by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,454 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 722.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in California Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the first quarter valued at about $90,000.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

