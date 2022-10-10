Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$43.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.
CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Utilities to a sell rating and set a C$41.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.25.
Canadian Utilities Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of TSE CU opened at C$34.65 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$34.12 and a twelve month high of C$41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 16.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Utilities
In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205.
About Canadian Utilities
Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.
