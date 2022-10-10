Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$43.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

CU has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered Canadian Utilities to a sell rating and set a C$41.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. CSFB boosted their target price on Canadian Utilities from C$40.00 to C$41.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Utilities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$40.25.

Shares of TSE CU opened at C$34.65 on Thursday. Canadian Utilities has a twelve month low of C$34.12 and a twelve month high of C$41.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.34 billion and a PE ratio of 16.74.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$933.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2506103 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Wayne K. Stensby sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.73, for a total value of C$40,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$647,484.81. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,208 shares of company stock valued at $49,205.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

