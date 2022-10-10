Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 5.6%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) were down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.03 and last traded at $9.10. Approximately 53,486 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,123,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CANO. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America dropped coverage on Cano Health in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cano Health from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.60.

Cano Health Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $689.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,162,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,729,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,721 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 11,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,025,000 after purchasing an additional 215,808 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 10,008,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,504,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

