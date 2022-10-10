Carbon Protocol (SWTH) Market Cap Hits $10.17 Million

Carbon Protocol (SWTH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 10th. One Carbon Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Carbon Protocol has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. Carbon Protocol has a total market capitalization of $10.17 million and $49,060.00 worth of Carbon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Carbon Protocol Profile

Carbon Protocol’s launch date was May 13th, 2018. Carbon Protocol’s total supply is 1,719,507,588 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,589,288,709 tokens. Carbon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @switcheolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Carbon Protocol’s official message board is blog.switcheo.com. The Reddit community for Carbon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/switcheo. Carbon Protocol’s official website is switcheo.com.

Buying and Selling Carbon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon Protocol (SWTH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Carbon Protocol has a current supply of 1,719,507,587.7316053 with 1,589,288,708.81276 in circulation. The last known price of Carbon Protocol is 0.00656422 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $20,594.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://switcheo.com.”

