Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Barclays

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CTLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Catalent from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Catalent from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Catalent from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Catalent from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $120.88.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $77.02 on Thursday. Catalent has a 1-year low of $72.19 and a 1-year high of $140.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Catalent will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,099 shares in the company, valued at $2,071,000.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven L. Fasman sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $495,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,853 shares in the company, valued at $6,373,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 1,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.04, for a total value of $145,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,000.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,018 shares of company stock worth $1,873,343 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Catalent by 127.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Catalent during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 408.1% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 39.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

