Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) PT Raised to $220.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $205.00 to $220.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Caterpillar from $161.00 to $142.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their price objective on Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE CAT opened at $177.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $93.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.99. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $160.60 and a fifty-two week high of $237.90.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 37.29% and a net margin of 12.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 15,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

