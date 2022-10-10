CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 230,538 shares.The stock last traded at $44.15 and had previously closed at $44.18.

CBIZ Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.11.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $361.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.80 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Spurio sold 13,222 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total transaction of $598,295.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 163,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,402,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Ware H. Grove sold 935 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $43,215.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,844 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,917,549.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,180 shares of company stock valued at $2,117,131. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in CBIZ in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CBIZ by 0.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 111,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in CBIZ by 76.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,626,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,248,000 after buying an additional 702,855 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth $1,898,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in CBIZ by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 23,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

