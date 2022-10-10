CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 1,383 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Caterpillar accounts for about 2.1% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $13,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 31,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,443,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4,097.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 169,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,374,000 after buying an additional 165,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $226.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.38.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

NYSE CAT traded up $0.38 on Monday, hitting $177.93. 55,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,315,091. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $183.60 and its 200 day moving average is $196.99. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $237.90. The company has a market capitalization of $93.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 37.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.