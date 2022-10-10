CCM Investment Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 91,127 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $8,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $1,146,885,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $263,732,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $4.78 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $77.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,950,631. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.53 and a twelve month high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day moving average of $103.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.90%.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

