CCM Investment Advisers LLC Has $12.71 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

CCM Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International accounts for 2.0% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.08.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of HON stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $171.03. 38,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,181,904. The company has a market cap of $115.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.09. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $184.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $4.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $16.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.64%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

