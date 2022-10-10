CENNZnet (CENNZ) Price Down 12.2% Over Last Week

CENNZnet (CENNZ) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. In the last week, CENNZnet has traded down 12.2% against the dollar. CENNZnet has a total market capitalization of $33.14 million and approximately $140,839.00 worth of CENNZnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CENNZnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CENNZnet

CENNZ is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. CENNZnet’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official website for CENNZnet is cennz.net. The official message board for CENNZnet is medium.com/centrality. CENNZnet’s official Twitter account is @cennznet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CENNZnet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CENNZnet (CENNZ) is a cryptocurrency . CENNZnet has a current supply of 1,200,000,000. The last known price of CENNZnet is 0.02805143 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $180,638.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cennz.net/.”

