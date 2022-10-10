Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) Shares Gap Up to $4.67

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.67, but opened at $4.78. Centerra Gold shares last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CGAU shares. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Centerra Gold from C$14.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centerra Gold presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.46.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.41.

Centerra Gold Increases Dividend

Centerra Gold ( NYSE:CGAU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.07). Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 41.65%. The company had revenue of $167.65 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centerra Gold Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. This is an increase from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Centerra Gold during the first quarter worth $204,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $209,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 125.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 13,233 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Centerra Gold in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Centerra Gold by 165.3% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 34,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.84% of the company’s stock.

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Turkey, and internationally. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Öksüt Gold Mine located in Turkey.

