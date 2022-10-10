Cere Network (CERE) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $16.65 Million

Cere Network (CERE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 10th. One Cere Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Cere Network has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. Cere Network has a market cap of $16.65 million and approximately $745,425.00 worth of Cere Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Cere Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003165 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000084 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069623 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10643676 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Cere Network Token Profile

Cere Network was first traded on April 26th, 2021. Cere Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,672,732,048 tokens. Cere Network’s official Twitter account is @cerenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cere Network is https://reddit.com/r/cerenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cere Network’s official website is www.cere.network. The official message board for Cere Network is medium.com/@cere_network.

Buying and Selling Cere Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Cere Network (CERE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Cere Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,585,541,573.79 in circulation. The last known price of Cere Network is 0.00622781 USD and is down -0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $815,796.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cere.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cere Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cere Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cere Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cere Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cere Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.