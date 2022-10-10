ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Sets New 12-Month High at $51.90

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.90 and last traded at $51.86, with a volume of 12149 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.86.

CCXI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.54. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.43 and a beta of 1.22.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.07. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 357.01% and a negative return on equity of 48.52%. The business had revenue of $11.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.79 million. Sell-side analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 46,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $2,322,770.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,581,373.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,601.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 46,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $2,322,770.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,373.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 213,760 shares of company stock worth $10,749,838. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 360.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in ChemoCentryx by 208.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in ChemoCentryx by 158.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 4,599 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

