Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.06.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHWY. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Chewy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Chewy from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Chewy from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Chewy in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Chewy to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,970 shares in the company, valued at $9,098,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 11,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $475,324.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,421.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,156 shares of company stock worth $11,790,954. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
Chewy Stock Down 4.2 %
CHWY opened at $36.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $15.36 billion, a PE ratio of -259.55 and a beta of 0.50. Chewy has a 52 week low of $22.22 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.22.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 85.74% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chewy will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
