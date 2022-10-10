Chicago Capital Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Chicago Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 127,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,559,000. Biohaven accounts for about 10.5% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of Biohaven at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BHVN. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 151.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Biohaven by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Biohaven by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Biohaven during the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Biohaven during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Biohaven

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey acquired 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $148.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,625,520.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,583,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,484,730.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Biohaven Price Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut Biohaven from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Piper Sandler cut Biohaven from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.56.

Shares of NYSE BHVN traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.98. 19,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,623,070. The firm has a market capitalization of $858.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.98. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $14.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.82.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.79) by ($3.42). The company had revenue of $215.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Biohaven Ltd. will post -14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Biohaven Profile

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

