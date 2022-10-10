Chicago Capital Management LLC Sells 250,000 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI)

Chicago Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. MoneyGram International makes up 0.9% of Chicago Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Chicago Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MoneyGram International were worth $1,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 4,288.9% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 38,600 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 272.7% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 564,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 412,900 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $1,875,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in MoneyGram International by 4.8% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 87,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in MoneyGram International in the first quarter valued at $595,000. Institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MGI traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.55. 2,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,562,331. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.22. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.87.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.15 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MoneyGram International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cross-border peer-to-peer payments and money transfer services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment offers money transfer services and bill payment services through third-party agents, including retail chains, independent retailers, post offices, banks, and other financial institutions; and digital solutions, such as moneygram.com, account deposit, and kiosk-based services, as well as mobile app solutions.

