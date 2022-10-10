Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma decreased its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter valued at about $5,315,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 44.5% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 47,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,391,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,433,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Chubb from $244.00 to $218.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.67.

NYSE CB traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $185.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,804. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Chubb Limited has a 1-year low of $173.78 and a 1-year high of $218.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $190.33 and its 200 day moving average is $198.34. The firm has a market cap of $77.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 10.97%. The company had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 15.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.02%.

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.86, for a total value of $5,000,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 594,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,282,920.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

