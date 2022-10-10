Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $93.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CHD. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.21.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHD traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.75. 2,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,572,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $70.31 and a 12 month high of $105.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.58 and a 200-day moving average of $90.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Church & Dwight

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

