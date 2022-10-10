CIBC Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$32.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.05.

CAE Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$22.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 1 year low of C$20.90 and a 1 year high of C$42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 77.55.

CAE Company Profile

CAE ( TSE:CAE Get Rating ) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$933.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$941.57 million. Analysts predict that CAE will post 1.3499999 EPS for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.

