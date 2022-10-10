CIBC Trims CAE (TSE:CAE) Target Price to C$32.00

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price cut by CIBC from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CAE. TD Securities cut their price objective on CAE from C$41.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CAE from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.60 to C$37.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on CAE from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CAE from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$36.05.
CAE Stock Down 1.7 %
Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$22.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.74. CAE has a 1 year low of C$20.90 and a 1 year high of C$42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.15 billion and a PE ratio of 77.55.
CAE Company Profile
CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services, as well as end to end digitally enabled crew management, training operations solutions, and optimization software.
