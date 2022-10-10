Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Receives $438.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $438.22.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Cintas from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Cintas in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $352.00 to $373.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Stock Performance

Shares of CTAS opened at $398.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $415.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $400.10. Cintas has a 12-month low of $343.86 and a 12-month high of $461.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Cintas Increases Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cintas will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Cintas’s payout ratio is currently 38.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTAS. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $32,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in Cintas during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $39,000. 76.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cintas

(Get Rating)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.