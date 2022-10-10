Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $65.71

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $65.71 and last traded at $66.06, with a volume of 1902 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $68.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Cowen raised their target price on Cirrus Logic to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.60.

Cirrus Logic Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.72 and its 200 day moving average is $77.98.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.20. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $393.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.20 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Cirrus Logic declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 2nd that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $84,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,875 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 1,823 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $160,861.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,913,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cirrus Logic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 500.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cirrus Logic in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power and high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, hearing augmentation, and active noise cancellation.

