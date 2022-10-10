Citigroup Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $90.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Citigroup from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Comerica from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Comerica from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.26.

Comerica Stock Performance

NYSE:CMA opened at $72.44 on Thursday. Comerica has a 12-month low of $70.64 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.21.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a net margin of 30.42% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Comerica by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 707,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,582,000 after buying an additional 27,122 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,348,000. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA bought a new stake in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Comerica by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 829,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,103,000 after purchasing an additional 20,150 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,582,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Stories

