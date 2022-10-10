Civic (CVC) Price Tops $0.13 on Major Exchanges

Civic (CVC) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Civic has a market cap of $128.67 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000663 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Civic has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003158 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000085 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Civic Profile

Civic’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. The Reddit community for Civic is https://reddit.com/r/civicplatform.

Buying and Selling Civic

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic (CVC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Civic has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Civic is 0.13061051 USD and is up 0.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $6,180,609.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.civic.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Civic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.