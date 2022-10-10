Civilization (CIV) Trading Down 25.6% Over Last 7 Days

Civilization (CIV) traded down 12.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 10th. Civilization has a total market cap of $6.60 million and $131,913.00 worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Civilization token can now be bought for $0.0221 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civilization has traded down 25.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003134 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010821 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000086 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068982 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10545625 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00010195 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Civilization

Civilization launched on July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 298,101,824 tokens. The official message board for Civilization is news.civfund.org. The Reddit community for Civilization is https://reddit.com/r/civfund and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @civfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Civilization is www.civfund.org.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “Civilization (CIV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Civilization has a current supply of 300,000,000. The last known price of Civilization is 0.0229586 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 21 active market(s) with $1,262.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.civfund.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civilization directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Civilization should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Civilization using one of the exchanges listed above.

