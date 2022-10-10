Clarity Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,782 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.3% of Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. Dean Jacobson Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $564,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 738 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. AWM Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,357,000. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $1,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,171,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total value of $32,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,171,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,306 shares of company stock worth $18,149,359 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

GOOG traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,479,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,043,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.03 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,290.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

